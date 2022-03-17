As a part of promotions, the ‘RRR’ team has been interacting with the media for a couple of days now. Ram Charan, who essays Alluri Sitarama Raju expressed his concern about the war in Ukraine.

Advertisement

During a media interaction, the ‘Rangasthalam’ actor had spoken about how he feels about the violence happening in Ukraine right now.

Advertisement

“As soon as the war broke out, I contacted one of my security in-charge who is from Ukraine. He was shaking, as he spoke about the situation there. He also told me that his 85-year old father has been walking around with a gun in his hands”, Ram Charan explained.

“I wish all the violence ends for everyone’s good. The least I can do from here is help monetarily. None of them deserves to go through this. I hope peace is restored”, Ram Charan concluded.

Ram Charan, Jr NTR, SS Rajamouli, and the ‘RRR’ team had once shot in Ukraine, which they described as a beautiful country.

Must Read: James: ‘Appu Appu’ Chants, King-Sized Cut-Outs, Tears & Lot More! Puneeth Rajkumar Fans Celebrate FDFS Like There’s No Tomorrow

Be a part of our community to get the latest Telugu, Tamil, Kannada, Malayalam film news & more. Stick to this space for the regular dosage of anything and everything entertainment! While you’re here, don’t hesitate to share your valuable feedback in the comments section.

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube