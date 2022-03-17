Puneeth Rajkumar, who is fondly known as Appu by his fans, has a special place in the hearts of millions. The actor, singer, producer – who primarily worked in the Kannada film industry, sadly passed away on October 29, 2021, but his fans get to see one last time on the silver screen in the just-released James.

This action thriller posthumous film of Puneeth is directed by Chethan Kumar and also stars Priya Anand, Anu Prabhakar, Srikanth and more. Fans of the late superstars are reliving every moment of the actor as they watch him on the screen and this can be seen with its opening receiving a tremendous response.

Fans have thronged to watch Puneeth Rajkumar on screens and the FDFS and birthday celebrations of ‘Appu’ have already begun all over Karnataka. From his human-size cut-outs ruling the streets to theatres turning into temples as fans remember him, take a look at what is being done to celebrate the late star.

From chanting ‘Appu Appu’ to crying their hearts out, take a look at some of what Puneeth Rajkumar’s fans have done on the release of James.

When Theatres Turned Temples ❤️ Families & Ladies Too Celebrating, What A Moments 🔥 Viresh Theatre, Bangalore.#James #PuneethRajkumar pic.twitter.com/FEFtgTnnCC — Gani 🌊 (@GaniNirvana) March 16, 2022

Not just fans, many celebs from all over the South film industry have also showered good wishes while remembering Puneeth Rajkumar on James’ release. Tweeting about Puneeth, Mohanlal wrote, “Dear Puneeth, I’m sure your film #James is going to be a great one. It will have a special place in all our hearts. We miss you…” Varun Tej tweeted, “- #PuneethRajkumar sir will live forever through his work. My wishes to the entire team of #James Appu anna your countless fans and all of us really miss you!”

Dear Puneeth,

I'm sure your film #James is going to be a great one. It will have a special place in all our hearts. We miss you…#PuneethRajkumar pic.twitter.com/n1B3B8UwKk — Mohanlal (@Mohanlal) March 16, 2022

#PuneethRajkumar sir will live forever through his work 🙏 My wishes to the entire team of #James

Appu anna your countless fans and all of us really miss you!🙏🏽 pic.twitter.com/zrDl2TnFSw — Varun Tej Konidela 🥊 (@IAmVarunTej) March 16, 2022

His persona mirrored his name. Remembering Dr. #PuneethRajkumar, our beloved Appu sir on his birth anniversary. I hope #James is as loved as he is. My best wishes to the team 😊 pic.twitter.com/KnALp3wQ9l — Rakshit Shetty (@rakshitshetty) March 17, 2022

#PuneethRajkumar anna 🙏

You will forever be remembered for the wonderful person you were & forever live & keep us entertained with the energy you’ve left for us on screen❤️

Wishing team #James on the release today🙏 pic.twitter.com/DV7WwTC0Hu — Vikram Prabhu (@iamVikramPrabhu) March 17, 2022

Making it a huge success is the best tribute we can give to our appu #PuneethRajkumar anna.

Wishing all the luck to the entire team of #James 👍#JamesonMarch17 #PuneethRajkumarLivesOn pic.twitter.com/6CGIR2rFCi — Manoj Manchu🙏🏻❤️ (@HeroManoj1) March 17, 2022

Heartfelt wishes to team #James for the release tomorrow! Dear Puneeth, you'll always remain in the hearts of millions! #PuneethRajkumar pic.twitter.com/FPHy4Jzo81 — Suresh Gopi (@TheSureshGopi) March 16, 2022

We all still love you ‘Appu’ Puneeth Rajkumar.

