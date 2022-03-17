James: South Stars Remember Puneeth Rajkumar As His Last Film Releases, Fans Chant 'Appu Appu' In Theatres
James: Puneeth Rajkumar’s Last Movie Hit Theatres, Celebs & Fans Enjoy(Photo Credit: Poster From James/Twitter)

Puneeth Rajkumar, who is fondly known as Appu by his fans, has a special place in the hearts of millions. The actor, singer, producer – who primarily worked in the Kannada film industry, sadly passed away on October 29, 2021, but his fans get to see one last time on the silver screen in the just-released James.

Advertisement

This action thriller posthumous film of Puneeth is directed by Chethan Kumar and also stars Priya Anand, Anu Prabhakar, Srikanth and more. Fans of the late superstars are reliving every moment of the actor as they watch him on the screen and this can be seen with its opening receiving a tremendous response.

Advertisement

Fans have thronged to watch Puneeth Rajkumar on screens and the FDFS and birthday celebrations of ‘Appu’ have already begun all over Karnataka. From his human-size cut-outs ruling the streets to theatres turning into temples as fans remember him, take a look at what is being done to celebrate the late star.

From chanting ‘Appu Appu’ to crying their hearts out, take a look at some of what Puneeth Rajkumar’s fans have done on the release of James.

Not just fans, many celebs from all over the South film industry have also showered good wishes while remembering Puneeth Rajkumar on James’ release. Tweeting about Puneeth, Mohanlal wrote, “Dear Puneeth, I’m sure your film #James is going to be a great one. It will have a special place in all our hearts. We miss you…” Varun Tej tweeted, “- #PuneethRajkumar sir will live forever through his work. My wishes to the entire team of #James Appu anna your countless fans and all of us really miss you!”

We all still love you ‘Appu’ Puneeth Rajkumar.

Must Read: Bhuvan Bam Leaves SS Rajamouli, Ram Charan & Jr NTR In Splits On His Show ‘Titu Talks’

Be a part of our community to get the latest Telugu, Tamil, Kannada, Malayalam film news & more. Stick to this space for the regular dosage of anything and everything entertainment! While you’re here, don’t hesitate to share your valuable feedback in the comments section.

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube

Advertisement.

Advertisement

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

Check This Out