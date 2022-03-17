It is a known fact that Allu Arjun’s previous film, Pushpa: The Rise enjoyed a record-breaking run at the box office not just in the southern states but also amongst the North Indian crowd. The film not only broke the pandemic dry spell right before the third wave but also shot up the popularity of Telugu superstar Allu Arjun, making him a national sensation within days. According to a recent report, the hype around the sequel of this film is also soaring and the makers have been made an impressive offer in return for theatrical rights.

Advertisement

For the unversed, Pushpa is an action-drama film that hit the theatres in December 2021. The plot of the first part focused on the issue of red sandalwood smuggling, a rare type of wood which is abundantly found in Seshachalam Hills of Chittoor district and the man behind the whole racket. The movie was directed by Sukumar and stars actors like Rashmika Mandanna and Fahadh Faasil in key roles.

Advertisement

Pushpa 2 which will also be known as Pushpa: The Rise, is already in progress and the anticipation around this film is laudable considering the fact that the film is yet to go on floors. According to the most recent report by DNA, the makers of this sequel have also been offered a whopping amount in exchange for theatrical rights but looks like they have turned down the offer.

A source close to the development told them, “A renowned production house based in the North has offered the makers of ‘Pushpa’ a whopping ₹400 crore approximate offer for the theatrical rights of the film in all languages. This is excluding the OTT and satellite rights. It is likely that the makers have turned down the offer gently.”

Further elaborating on how confident the Pushpa 2 team is, the same source said, “Post the success of Pushpa in the Hindi market, the makers are confident that part 2 will be bigger and wider. They are confident that Hindi numbers of the second part alone would be massive.”

Tune in to Koimoi for more on Southern film industries

Must Read: James: Puneeth Rajkumar’s Swansong Grips Karnataka! Superstar’s Favourite Seat No. 17 Kept Vacant In Theatres

Be a part of our community to get the latest Telugu, Tamil, Kannada, Malayalam film news & more. Stick to this space for the regular dosage of anything and everything entertainment! While you’re here, don’t hesitate to share your valuable feedback in the comments section.

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube