Everyone is waiting for the big box office clash between Thalapathy Vijay’s Beast and Yash’s KGF Chapter 2. It’s not just two way but another film, Shahid Kapoor’s Jersey will be joining too and making it a three-way battle. But looks like, the thing isn’t happening.

No matter how exciting it sounds, the makers know very well that it will every single film involved in a clash, causing a big dent in box office collections. Shahid‘s Jersey comparatively has a lower investment when compared to the other two South origin biggies, so the latter two will suffer a major impact. And now, if reports are to be believed, the makers of Thalapathy Vijay are taking a step back sensing the damage in the box office business.

Reportedly, not a major shift but the makers of Beast have planned to release their film one day prior to the initially announced date i.e. 14th April. So, now the film is believed to release on 13th April, and confirmation on the same is awaited. Apart from avoiding a clash, the film will also enjoy the benefit of the extended weekend.

It’s learned that the makers of Beast are well aware of the hype KGF Chapter 2 carries, even in the Hindi market. And as they have targetted a pan-India release, the opening day remains a big factor. So, it could be termed as a wise move. Let’s wait and see if it comes out officially or there’s some change in the release plan.

Helmed by Nelson and backed by Sun Pictures, Beast also stars Pooja Hegde, Selvaraghavan, Yogi Babu and others in key roles.

