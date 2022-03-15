KGF Chapter 2 featuring Yash is currently the most anticipated south film of the year, as part one created a lot of rage among fans. As the release date is getting near, fans are getting super excited. However, admirers of the south actor are not happy with director Prashant Neel, as they feel the filmmaker is overconfident about the film’s success by not promoting the film in a grand way.

Earlier the film was scheduled to release last year but got postponed and now the makers are confident about the latest release date which is April 14, 2022. The sequel of the 2018 film features, Sanjay Dutt, Srinidhi Shetty, Raveena Tandon and Prakash Raj in pivotal roles.

As per Mirchi9, KGF Chapter 2 director Prashant Neel feels that Yash is a big star and there is absolutely no need to show a single visual apart from the trailer. He also shares that once the trailer is out on March 27, he is done and the film will be directly released on the 14th of April as they haven’t planned any over the top promotional activity.

However, the statement by Prashant Neel isn’t going down well with the fans of Yash, as they feel KGF Chapter 2 is a humongous film and they have a lot of expectations from it. They even feel that the filmmaker is being overconfident by saying these things as such strategies might go against the film.

Earlier the lead star of the movie spoke about what his fans can expect, in a conversation with Pinkvilla, Yash said, “There is a lot of swag and madness in KGF 2, but eventually it is an emotional journey. I think the movie will be good for your eyes (visuals), ears (background score), heart (emotions) and mind (premise). It is something that will mesmerize the audience in all possible ways. They will forget all problems in real life and just get into the world of KGF to enjoy it.”

Further, he was asked if the pan India recognition will change the way he chooses his films, to this the actor said, “We have to keep these things in mind for sure. The stories have to be universal, as we have to present them to the global audience. Every film has its own set of challenges and it’s our job to face them. Every person in the audience is important to me, and I know the expectations they would have from me post-KGF 2.”

