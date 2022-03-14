It’s all over for Radhe Shyam [Hindi]. One of the most hyped films right through 2020 & 2021, it turned out to be a damp squib. If the pre-release buzz was totally missing, poor content took care of the rest as there was neither a start at the box office nor any sort of sustenance. Rest was taken care was by a tsunami that came in the form of The Kashmir Files and the entire attention was diverted towards the realistic hard hitting film. In the process, the fantasy love story musical found no takers and the results are there to be seen after the weekend.

The film managed just 14.50 crores* in its first three days, what with Sunday also contributing with a mere 5 crores*. There was a section of trade that was expecting as much from the film from day one itself but that was always out of question. The best case scenario for the weekend numbers was 22-25 crores and that too if the word of mouth was at least decent to good. With that not quite happening, this could well be the kind of range that the Prabhas and Pooja Hegde starrer could be looking for at the end of first week.

In the last couple of years, at least a dozen such films from south have been announced as pan-India releases. While KGF – Chapter 2 is set to open quite well considering the fact that the first part was a major success in Hindi, and Pushpa 2 too would be huge when it arrives in 2023, one waits to see the kind of making and release strategy that others such south offerings will have in time to come.

