Radhe Shyam [hindi] has flopped at the box office. The sheer start of the film was poor (albeit on the expected lines) and with no growth coming on Saturday, the damage is completely done. With just 5 crores* coming in, the film now stands at 9.50 crores* after two days and by the look of things, the scenario won’t really change on Sunday now.

The reason for that is twofold. First and foremost, the film by itself is bad and with or without competition, it would have tanked. However, what’s happening is that The Kashmir Files is going great guns and that has totally stolen all the thunder. When an underdog beats a mighty opposition then it always makes for an exciting sight and that’s something happening here with Radhe Shyam just not managing to find any breathing space. It is running at double the count of screens of The Kashmir Files and its business is lesser than that on the second day.

The best-case scenario for the Prabhas and Pooja Hegde starrer is now to have a weekend of 15 crores and that’s going to be far lesser than what Saaho had done on its first day in Hindi. The action entertainer had opened quite well to bring in 24 crores on its first day back in 2019 and by the look of things, this could well be the lifetime number for the Hindi version of Radhe Shyam.

