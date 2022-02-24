Pushpa: The Rise is undoubtedly one of the greatest films of the year 2021 which even made a huge amount at the box office. The film stars Allu Arjun in the lead role, who has now become a pan-India sensation due to the success of the film’s Hindi dub. A recent report now suggests that the team is already done working on the script of Pushpa 2 and looks like there was some conflict before they arrived at a decision.

For the unversed, the first instalment hit the theatres in December last year and was one of the highest-grossing films of India after the long pandemic break. The film also features Rashmika Mandanna and Fahadh Faasil in lead roles and has been directed by Sukumar. The songs of this movie have been all over social media as they became popular reel trends within hours of their debut.

According to a recent report by Great Andhra, the Pushpa 2 team has already locked the script and it will soon go on floors within the next few months. It was clear from the ending of the first part that the sequel will have a bigger role for Fahadh Faasil as he was introduced as IPS officer Shekhawat.

The same report suggests that writer Sukumar was confused about how to end this movie. The team gave a lot of thought to the climax scene and even considered the option to give it a sad ending. But apparently, they have now decided on something far more interesting.

Pushpa 2 aka Pushpa: The Rule will reportedly have an open ending and the news already sounds exciting to the movie buffs. In terms of execution, the film is expected to go on floors in April and have the final release in December 2022 or early 2023.

Could this mean that the film will have a third part as well?

