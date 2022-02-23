Alia Bhatt starring Gangubai Kathiawadi is one of the most anticipated films of the year 2022. Directed by maestro Sanjay Leela Bhansali, the story is a biopic of a brothel worker who turned into a mafia queen in Mumbai back in the 60s. Recently, Alia along with the director went to Berlin International Film Festival which is called ‘Berlinale’ and the first review of her film is out. A Redditor calls it ‘one of the better Bollywood movies of 2022’ and also wrote about how Alia reminded him of Deepika Padukone from RamLeela. Scroll below to read the scoop.

Alia starring Gangubai has been the topic of discussion ever since the movie was announced. The buzz around the film is quite strong and critics have been waiting to watch and rank it as soon as possible.

A Redditor named ‘u/puli_inji’ watched Alia Bhatt starrer Gangubai Kathiawadi and has praised it calling it ‘one of the better Bollywood movies of 2022.’ Reviewing Alia’s performance in the film, he wrote, “Overall, I liked the movie a lot and I recommend it. I think for the most part Alia did a good job of portraying the character’s vulnerability and pain, and she also brought some swag and flair to it. Some of her and others’ scenes gave me chills, without revealing too much. But I will say that at times it did feel watching a child play dress up, like many of you have mentioned here before.”

Talking about Gangubai Kathiawadi’s storyline, the Redditor wrote, “I felt that the pacing of the movie could have been better, it could have been tighter in places and some events seem to drag on unnecessarily. I also found it a bit hard to keep track of the timeline.”

In fact, the Redditor also reminisced Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh’s RamLeela and wrote, “The world that Bhansali created seemed reminiscent of the Ram Leela world to me. This might sound strange, but Alia’s portrayal at times reminded me of Deepika’s, Supriya Pathak’s and even Ranveer’s characters from Ram Leela. This isn’t a bad thing though, I enjoyed her performance and liked her version of a Bhansali protagonist.”

