The hugely awaited Megastar Amitabh Bachchan starrer Jhund helmed by Nagraj Popatrao Manjule, the trailer launched today gives a special glimpse into the universe of the notorious squad and their vital journey.

This interesting journey brought to life by megastar Amitabh Bachchan and Director Nagraj Manjule will arrive in cinemas on 4th March 2022.

Mr. Amitabh Bachchan will be seen in a never seen before avatar of a coach motivating the kids and bringing a positive influence in their life in Jhund.

Jhund releases in cinemas on 4th March 2022. The film is produced by Bhushan Kumar, Krishan Kumar, Savita Raj Hiremath, Raaj Hiremath, Nagraj Popatrao Manjule, Gargee Kulkarni, Meenu Aroraa & Sandeep Singh, under the banner of T-Series, Tandav Films Entertainment & Aatpat. It’s a Zee Studios worldwide release.

Taking to social media, the makers dropped the official trailer of Jhund and wrote alongside, “Its time to break down the walls. One goal at a time. #Jhund Trailer out now. See you in cinemas on 4th March, 2022.”

