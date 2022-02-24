Latest reports suggest Vijay Deverakonda’s possible collaboration with popular actress Kiara Advani.

Advertisement

The Geetha Govindam actor is in talks with Ninnu Kori fame Shiva Nirvana, for which actress Kiara Advani is considered to play the female lead. Well, the details regarding the movie, which is tentatively titled VD 12 are kept under the wraps currently.

Advertisement

If the news is to be believed, VD 12 will mark Kiara Advani’s third movie in Telugu, as she had appeared in Bharat Ane Nenu and Vinaya Vidheya Rama alongside Mahesh Babu and Ram Charan, respectively.

It is reported that the producers have decided to launch the movie by the end of 2022.

On the other hand, Vijay Deverakonda will appear in a movie under Pushpa fame Sukumar’s direction for his next, tentatively titled VD 11.

Vijay Deverakonda’s upcoming movie Liger marks his debut as a pan-India actor, and will hit the screens on August 25.

Must Read: Mrunal Thakur Gives Befitting Response To Troll Saying Her Back Is Like ‘Matkaa’; Says, “Some Pay For It…”

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube