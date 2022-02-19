Bollywood superstar Salman Khan has a massive fan following. His fans adore him not only for his films but for his simplicity and humility. The superstar is also well known for having a strong bond of friendship with Shah Rukh Khan and Aamir Khan. But did you know he has quite a strong friendship and terrific chemistry with Ram Charan?

The Tollywood megastar who will appear in SS Rajamouli’s upcoming film RRR made headlines with his physique and character from the glimpse we got in the trailer. Not many know that he was trained by Salman’s trainer. Scroll down to know more.

During the promotional event of the upcoming RRR film, Salman Khan heaped praises about the film and commended Ram Charan’s hard work and diligence in attaining his perfect physique for the movie. The Dabangg star was one of the guiding lights of Telugu star’s fitness journey. He even motivated the south actor.

As reported by Pinkvilla, Salman said, “My own trainer used to leave me & go to Ram Charan. When we used to meet, he used to tell me that it hurts here & there..Now I understand the hard work that he has gone through.”

Salman Khan understood his pain as he has been undergoing that for the last 30 years.

Meanwhile, SS Rajamouli’s film RRR is one of the much-awaited films of the year. Jr NTR and Ram Charan starrer is touted to be the biggest film in Indian cinema, with a budget of over Rs 450 crore. Ajay Devgn and Alia Bhatt also play an important role in the film.

As the film is being written by Baahubali writer KV Vijayendra Prasad, it is expected to set new benchmarks at the ticket window. The film will be released in March this year.

