Director Puri Jagannadh, who is gearing up for his next biggie ‘Liger’, will apparently direct an international project soon.

As per the ‘Pokiri’ director, he will soon commence work for his dream movie ‘Jana Gana Mana’, and then, will take up an international project, about which he has kept information under the wraps.

Although details of this project aren’t disclosed, for now, it is reported that the international project will also be made under Puri Jagannadh’s own banner – Puri Connects.

Puri Jagannadh will produce all these movies, in association with Charmme Kaur. The ‘Badri’ director, who has completed script work on these two projects will be spending his time on these biggies.

Puri Jagannadh’s next directorial, Vijay Deverakonda-starrer ‘Liger’ is gearing up for its release soon. The director wrapped up the shoot of the much-awaited project, which is billed as an action drama and will release on August 25. The film also stars Ananya Pandey, Ronit Roy, Ramya Krishnan and a cameo of world’s champion boxer Mike Tyson.

