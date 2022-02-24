Mrunal Thakur is one woman who truly is shelling out inspiration for ‘body positivity’. There are only a few actresses in Bollywood who accept and love their body for the way it is, rather than using editing apps. A troll targeted the actress for her back and check out the befitting response the Jersey actress has in response. Scroll below for all the deets.

Advertisement

Yesterday, Mrunal shared a video of herself practising kickboxing. The actress looked fierce and totally dedicated as she worked out with her trainer and called it a ‘regular day.’ Many celebrities like Tamannaah Bhatia, Sobhita Dhulipala, Mahima Makwana amongst others took to the comment section and praised her.

Advertisement

Unfortunately, there were also trolls that targeted Mrunal Thakur for her figure type. A netizen wrote, “Reduce the lower part natural looks better too fat illusion” Sharing the comment on her Instagram stories, the actress hit back saying, “Do you have any idea how hard I work to be fit? It’s my body type and I can’t really do anything. Soo, ALL I gotta do is FLAUNT.” She ended her response saying, “BUTT I’m Happy”

Mrunal Thakur further replied in the comment section and shared, “Some pay for it, some have it naturally all we gotta do is flaunt buddy! You flaunt yours too”

Another troll took wrote, “Back is like…MATKAA”

“Thank you bhaiyya ji,” Mrunal responded.

Check out the viral video below:

On the professional front, Mrunal Thakur was last seen in Dhamaka alongside Kartik Aaryan. The film received a good response on Netflix and also broke several records.

She will be next seen in Jersey, led by Shahid Kapoor. The initial promos are out and have created a huge buzz amongst the audience.

Stay tuned to Koimoi for more Bollywood updates!

Must Read: Urvashi Rautela Once Recalled Rejecting Multiple Film Offers At The Age Of 17 For This Special Reason!

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube