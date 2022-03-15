Kannada superstar, Puneeth Rajkumar’s sudden demise left the industry as well his die-hard fans in a huge state of shock. Did you know that the power star of the South industry wanted to remake Bollywood actor Aamir Khan’s blockbuster 3 Idiot?

For the unversed, Rajkumar passed away on the 29th of October 2021 after he complained of uneasiness and suffered a massive heart attack. The actor was declared dead while being rushed to the hospital. Read on to know the whole scoop on the actor below!

Well, during the time when Rajkumar Hirani’s blockbuster movie 3 Idiots was released on the big screens, it went on the become one of the highest-grossing movies in the Hindi Film Industry. After making its name in the Hindi and Tamil releases, it was rumoured that the movie will have its remake in Kannada as well. While the movie in its Hindi version starred Aamir Khan, R Madhavan and Sharman Joshi in the lead roles, it was announced that superstar Puneeth Rajkumar was quite keen in playing the role of Rancho in the Kannada version of the movie.

While this was an amazing rumour for fans, nothing came out of it, as we all saw the untimely passing of Puneeth Rajkumar. Back when the announcement was made, it was a huge shock to fans as they would be seeing Puneeth in a new character. The actor was said to recreate his own version of Rancho in the movie which was going to be produced by KRG Studios and was noted to have a unique cast lined up for the remake.

We surely miss the actor a lot, and would have loved to see him on screen as Rancho!

Would you have loved to see Puneeth Rajkumar’s version of Aamir Khan’s 3 Idiots? Make sure to share your thoughts in the comments section below.

