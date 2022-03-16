Salman Khan has wrapped the shoot of his most anticipated film Tiger 3 and it is set to release next year. Currently, the Dabangg star has multiple projects in his hands and adding to the list, Khan is all set to share screen space with Telugu megastar Chiranjeevi in a film titled Godfather. The south actor confirmed the news this morning with his Tweet as he welcomed Khan into the team.

Advertisement

Although the Bhaijaan of Bollywood has worked on some remakes but the upcoming movie will mark his official debut in the South industry. As per reports, the film is a remake of a 2019 Malayalam film Lucifer starring Mohanlal and directed by Prithviraj. Meanwhile, the upcoming movie will also feature, Nayanthara and Satyadev Kancharana in pivotal roles.

Advertisement

Sharing the good news, Chiranjeevi took to his Twitter as he welcomed Salman Khan into the team, “Welcome aboard Godfather, Bhai @BeingSalmanKhan! Your entry has energized everyone & the excitement has gone to next level. Sharing screen with you is an absolute joy. Your presence will no doubt give that magical #KICK to the audience.”

Welcome aboard #Godfather ,

Bhai @BeingSalmanKhan ! Your entry has energized everyone & the excitement has gone to next level. Sharing screen with you is an absolute joy. Your presence will no doubt give that magical #KICK to the audience.@jayam_mohanraja @AlwaysRamCharan pic.twitter.com/kMT59x1ZZq — Chiranjeevi Konidela (@KChiruTweets) March 16, 2022

Earlier, Pinkvilla had speculated that Salman and Chiranjeevi are collaborating on a project and the source close to the development had even revealed a few details about the same, “This shoot was supposed to take place in January; however, it was delayed as Chiranjeevi tested positive for Covid. Soon after, Salman dived into the final schedule of Tiger 3 and with everything now under place, Salman and Chiru are finally uniting at ND Studios in Karjat from March 12. It’s going to be a weeklong schedule with the two superstars as they will be shooting some action and dramatic scenes in the set-up.”

In an old interview, the South actor had spoken about his friendship with Salman Khan and how they bonded while shooting a commercial. He told Hindustan Times, “His coinage of ‘Being Human’ is so appropriate. He is a very good human being, host and friend.”

Must Read: KGF Chapter 2: Is Director Prashanth Neel Overconfident About Yash Starrer’s Success?

Be a part of our community to get the latest Telugu, Tamil, Kannada, Malayalam film news & more. Stick to this space for the regular dosage of anything and everything entertainment! While you’re here, don’t hesitate to share your valuable feedback in the comments section.

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube