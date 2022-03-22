RRR starring Ram Charan, Jr NTR, Alia Bhatt and Ajay Devgn is one of the most anticipated films of the year 2022. Directed by SS Rajamouli, the makers have been leaving no stones unturned in promoting the film. The team is currently in Varanasi and their ‘Ganga Aarti’ video is going viral on social media. Amid the same, netizens trolled them for promoting the film to this extent and compared it with The Kashmir Files. Scroll below to read the scoop.

Directed by Vivek Agnihotri, TKF stars Anupam Kher, Mithun Chakraborty, Pallavi Joshi and Darshan Kumar in pivotal roles. The film is based on the exodus of Kashmiri Pandits in Kashmir and has become a topic of discussion in the country. From critics to fans, everyone has been praising the storyline and appreciating the performances including PM Narendra Modi.

As for RRR, the film is a magnum-opus and the cast including Jr NTR, Ram Charan and Alia Bhatt are religiously promoting it. The film releases this Friday and is expected to be a success in the country.

Ram Charan and Jr NTR along with director SS Rajamouli attended ‘Ganga Aarti’ in Varanasi and a video of the same is going viral on social media.

Take a look at it:

Reacting to the video, a user wrote, “Itna promotion krna pad raha hai is movie ke liye lagta hai flop hone wali hai aur ek taraf kashmir files ko dekho bina promotion kahan se kahan paunch gayi.” Another user commented, “Yah log soch rahe hain bilkul risk nahin lena hai Hindustan ki koi aisi jagah nahin chhodo Jahan ham log nahin jaenge😂.” A third user commented, “The fear set-up by The Kashmiri Files has been on another level. That is what making them do so much of promotion.”

What are your thoughts on netizens targeting the RRR team for its promotions? Tell us in the space below.

