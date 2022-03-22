Tollywood’s estranged couple Samantha Ruth Prabhu and Naga Chaitanya sent shockwaves in the industry when they announced their separation. After working together in the blockbuster Tollywood film Ye Maaya Chesave, Naga and Sam became good friends and soon their friendship blossomed in love. The much-in-love couple then tied the knot on October 6, 2017. However, 3 years later, the duo took everyone by shock when they announced their separation on their social media.

A few days before their 4th wedding anniversary, Samantha and Naga shared a post on their respective social media account leaving Akkineni fans heartbroken.

Now looks like Samantha Ruth Prabhu has now decided to break all the ties with estranged husband Naga Chaitanya and wants to remain unaffected by Naga’s actions in his life. Rumours are abuzz that the Oo Antava star has decided to stop following Naga Chaitanya and pressed the unfollowed button. Yes, you read that right!

To check the same we decided to scroll through Samantha’s Insta page and we happened so that she has deleted all her and Naga’s photos from her Insta account including the separation announcement posts. Naga, on the other hand, has a couple of them still on his social media account. Looks like, Samantha wants to be unbothered with her past and move on in her life. And we ask why not?

Samantha and Naga Chaitanya’s joint statement read, “To all our well-wishers. After much deliberation and thought Chay and I have decided to to part ways as husband and wife to pursue our own paths. We are fortunate to have a friendship of over a decade that was the very core of our relationship which we believe will always hold a special bond between us. We request our fans, well-wishers and the media to support us during the difficult time and give us the privacy we need to move on. Thanking you for your support.”

