SS Rajamouli has cleared the air on the big debate on his upcoming movie with Mahesh Babu.

Advertisement

As it is being rumoured that Rajamouli’s movie with Mahesh will have another star hero, the ‘RRR’ director that there is no truth in the gossip.

Advertisement

There was gossip about another star actor joining the Mahesh Babu-Rajamouli venture, which was turned down by the director himself.

Rajamouli, who was quizzed about the same during a media interactive session, said, “Maybe because my recent projects – ‘Baahubali’, ‘Baahubali 2’, and now ‘RRR‘ are all multi-starrers, this assumption has come out. But, Mahesh Babu’s movie is going to be a solo one”.

It is also reported that Rajamouli has planned to wrap up the shooting of this yet-to-begin movie in less than a year, despite its grandeur.

Meanwhile, Mahesh Babu, who awaits the release of his ‘Sarkaru Vaari Paata’, will wrap up a movie, which is to be directed by Trivikram Srinivas.

Must Read: RRR First Review Out! “Aag Laga Di” Says UAE Based Critic As He Showers Praises On Jr NTR, Ram Charan & Team

Be a part of our community to get the latest Tollywood news, Kollywood news & more. Stick to this space for the regular dosage of anything and everything entertainment! While you’re here, don’t hesitate to share your valuable feedback in the comments section.

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube