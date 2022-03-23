RRR releases on 25th March, and after the juggernaut of The Kashmir Files, this magnum opus is all set to keep theatres busy. Being the most expensive Indian film, it’s expectedly the most talked-about film currently. But is it living up to all the pre-release hype? Let’s see it through its advance booking trend at the box office.

Advertisement

A look at the major Indian cities to see how RRR is faring in advance booking:

Mumbai

Advertisement

Mumbai is showing some shows in filling fast mode but is yet to pick the real pace. Looks like the tremendous run of The Kashmir Files has caused the exhaustion. However, if not advance booking, a good response is expected through current bookings.

Delhi-NCR

The Delhi-NCR region is no different as the response is similar to Mumbai. However, Telugu shows are trending really good with 40% of shows almost full.

Ahmedabad

Ahmedabad too is dull as of now with just a couple of shows here and there, in a filling fast mode.

Bengaluru

Bengaluru is going good as already 45-50% of shows are almost fully booked in advance booking of RRR. All shows are yet to open.

Hyderabad

Hyderabad is out of this world! As of now, around 96% of shows are sold out for day 1, and others are expected to get full by the time this story gets published.

Kolkata, Chennai & Pune

Kolkata and Chennai are below the mark, while Chennai is decent around 20% of shows filling fast.

Must Read: The Kashmir Files Box Office Day 12: Excellent, Though Dips A Bit From Monday

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube