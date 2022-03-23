The kind of run that The Kashmir Files is having, it has somehow become a norm that collections with either stay similar to that of the day before or in fact see a rise. Of course, that has not been a norm ever but then the Vivek Agnihotri film has been defying norms right since the release.

Hence, even when the collections have stayed to be in double digits on the 12th day of release (which is ist superb), the fact that it has come down from Monday collections of 12.40 crores to 10.25 crores on Tuesday is being seen as noticeable.

These are still amazing collections and show the kind of hold that The Kashmir Files has been having in theatres. In fact, this could well be the settling down number and today and tomorrow should be on the same lines as well by staying over the 9 crores mark. Of course, to have these consistent as 10 crores+ would have had a great ring to it but then what the film is doing currently is music to ears as well.

The Anupam Kher led film has collected 190.10 crores now and though one hopes that the 200 crores mark is reached today itself, by morning shows tomorrow it will be done for sure.

The Kashmir Files is an all-time blockbuster and it has to be seen how does it hold once RRR arrives this Friday.

Note: All collections as per production and distribution sources

