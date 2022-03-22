Veteran actor Anupam Kher has started shooting for ‘IB 71’ starring Vidyut Jammwal, which marks his 523rd movie.

Advertisement

Anupam took to Instagram and Twitter, where he shared a slew of pictures from the set. In the images, he is seen posing with Vidyut and the film’s clapboard.

Taking to Twitter Anupam Kher wrote, “And I start my 523rd film #IB71 with the highly talented and heart-warmingly humble @VidyutJammwal! His company @ActionHeroFilm1 produces it.”

Advertisement

#SankalpReddy of #TheGhaziAttack fame directs this fantastic thriller! Jai Ho and Jai Hind! ???? #LifeOfAnActor #Movies #JoyOfCinema,” read Anupam Kher’s Tweet further.

Directed by Sankalp Reddy, the Anupam Kher starter espionage thriller is based on a true incident of how Indian Intelligence Officers outwitted the entire Pakistani establishment and gave the Indian armed forces the required advantage to face a two-front war.

Anupam Kher’s IB 71 is Vidyut’s debut production venture under his banner Action Hero Films in association with T-Series and Reliance Entertainment.

Must Read: The Kashmir Files Box Office Growth Decoded, Day-Wise % Comparison With Day 1 Shows The Record-Shattering Phenomenon!

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube