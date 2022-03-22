It has been a much steeper drop for Bachchhan Paandey than expected. The film could gather just 4 crores* more on Monday and that pretty much closes the deal for it. The Akshay Kumar starrer did fight it out on Friday as it did collect reasonably well despite half a day going away on Holi and then competition around it. However, when the collections dipped on Saturday and then didn’t rise on Sunday, the signs were there.

Still, one expected that Monday would be 6-7 crores at least, if not double digits since it’s a biggie and there is potential for it to find audience footfalls. Yes, The Kashmir Files is doing quite well but then there are screens and shows available for Bachchhan Paandey. However, as it happens to movies sometimes, when a start is not good over the weekend then the momentum loses in weekdays to follow, and that’s exactly what has happened with Bachchan Pandey.

Bachchhan Paandey has collected 41.25 crores* so far and the first major target for it would be to score 50 crores by the close of first week. Not that it’s a great number considering the kind of credentials that the Sajid Nadiadwala production carries. However, at least the number has a milestone feel to it.

*Estimates. Final numbers awaited.

Note: All collections as per production and distribution sources.

