Will she or she won’t? Ever since rumours of Sai Pallavi joining the much-loved franchise Pushpa made headlines, fans were wondering if they will be replacing her with the leading lady Rashmika Mandanna. Since September rumours mills are abzuzz that the makers have approached the Rowdy Baby actress to join the Pushpa franchise. While there was no official confirmation on the same, rumours were rife that she will be introduced as a new character in Pushpa 2.

From past some time, the actress, who is seen donning the character of Srivalli, Allu Arjun’s love interest, was making headlines for all the infamous reasons. According to the latest media reports, Mandanna was banned from the Kannada film industry as she apparently disrespected the industry.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Now if the latest reports are anything to go by then Sai Pallavi won’t replace Rashmika Mandanna but will be introduced as a new character. The Maari 2 actress will step into the shoes of Allu Arjun’s on-screen sister but is yet to give her nod on the same. It is being said that her character will see her opting for a de-glam role.

A report Siasat report states, “Speculations are rife that the team has approached Sai Pallavi for the role of Allu Arjun’s sister character in Pushpa: The Rule. If she gives her approval for the story, Sukumar is ready to get her on board. It is being said that the director has created a strong and memorable tribal girl character for the film. The whole crew thinks that only Sai Pallavi can do justice to her part in the film. Sukumar believes that Sai Pallavi will perform impressively in the deglamorous role.”

The report further adds that fans will see Sai Pallavi and Allu Arjun sharing the screen space for approximately 20 minutes. However, the makers are still waiting for Pallavi’s approval. It is being said if in case Sai declines the offer, they already have Aishwarya Rajesh, as a backup for the same role.

Coming back, how many of you are excited to see Sai Pallavi in Pushpa: The Rule? Do let us know. Meanwhile, stay tuned to Koimoi!

Must Read: Kantara: Bollywood Bows Down To South As Another Senior Actor Requests Rishab Shetty To Cast Him In His Next Film!

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Telegram | Google News