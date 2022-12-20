Kantara…this film has reached a point where it does not need any introduction at all. This film which hit the screens in September 2022, has been receiving so much love and support from audiences and celebrities from all across the nation. Not just in new theatres, but on the OTT as well, Kantra has been receiving an amazing response. Directed by Rishab Shetty himself, Kantra has been produced by Hombale films which is popular as the makers of Yash starrer KGF.

Kantra is one of those films that took Kannada Cinema to another level this year. Many Bollywood actors till date are all praises for Kantra on social media and are showering their love for Rishab Shetty for making such a fantastic film.

Last week actor, Nawazuddin Siddiqui praised Rishab for making a beautiful and impactful film like Kantra. Honestly, Bollywood and its actors are spellbound by the impact Kantara left on the audiences and at the box office as well. The amount of money Kantara managed to collect at the Hindi box office, many Hindi films have failed in garnering the same amount. On the whole, this film has become an inspiration for many who are looking forward to working with Rishab Shetty.

According to the Times of India, one of such senior Bollywood actors who has expressed his love for Kantara is Anil Kapoor and expressed his wish to work with him. He further stated that he worked in Mani Ratnam's debut film Pallavi Anu Pallavi.

Anil and Rishab appeared in the Exclusive Performance of 2022 discussion hosted by Pinkvilla. On this platform, Anil Kapoor is heaping praises on the pan-Indian blockbuster.

On the same show, Rishab Shetty revealed how he conducts month-long rehearsals for his films, and cited this, as the prime reason why, he mostly chooses to cast newcomers in his films, rather than going behind bigger stars and paying them big fat cheques.

After listening to all that, Anil Kapoor requested Rishab to cast him in one of his films as he is interested to work with him. Overwhelmed with the love he's been receiving, Rishab revealed that he would definitely work with Anil someday.

