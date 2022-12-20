After a long wait, Nayanthara’s much-awaited Connect, a horror thriller, is all set to hit the screens on Dec 22. Directed by Ashwin Saravanan, the film is produced by none other than Vignesh Shivan, the husband of Nayanthara. The Lady Superstar is currently busy promoting the film in Chennai and Hyderabad. While the audiences and her fans are quite excited about the release of the film, the film seems to have landed in trouble when it comes to its screening in the theaters.

The runtime of the film is just 90 minutes. Which means it will be over in an hour and a half. Keeping the runtime in mind, the makers decided to announce that the film will not have an intermission. While this seemed to be an exciting thing to try at the theaters for a horror genre, the fact is that it is being opposed by distributors and exhibitors.

As per a source, “During these days, especially when it has become tough to bring the audiences to the theaters, all we look for is to make profits from the canteen i.e. food and beverage section. And when you screen a film without interval, it is going to be tough for us to see any profits. It is a horror movie and not a family entertainer. So not all of us are showing interest in screening Connect. We would rather prefer screening the other films releasing the same day,” said Bhaskar, manager of Leela Mahal, Nellore, Andhra Pradesh.

The same is the case with some theaters in Tamil Nadu as well. Theater owners cannot increase the ticket price and make profits because the ticket price is fixed by the government already.

To bring an end to this issue, it is said that the makers have asked the theatre owners to take a call about the intermission.

On the same day, Ravi Teja’s Dhamaka, Vishal’s Laththi, and Nikhil’s 18 Pages are hitting the screens.

