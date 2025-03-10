Utkarsh Sharma’s family drama Vanvaas recently had its grand satellite release on March 8, 2024. The film was released into the theatres on December 20, 2024, but failed to create any magic at the box office. In an exclusive conversation with Koimoi, the actor opened up about facing criticism as an actor.

Talking about the same, Utkarsh Sharma revealed that it is easy for an actor to identify when he or she has delivered something not up to the mark. The Gadar 2 actor said, “Main aapko ek cheez batata hun, whenever an actor performs, he himself knows ki usne truthfully woh part kiya hai ya nahi. Kahi baar woh film ke flow mein chala jata hain, jab actor ko bhi pata hain ki yeh utna great nahi hua, main aur better kar sakta tha. Ya usne kuch bohot acha kiya rehta hai aur woh editing mein hi kat jaata hai. So ultimately aap ko pata hai aapne kya kaam kiya hai and kis level pe kiya hain. Aap appreciation bhi apne head pe nahi le sakte aur na aap criticism apne heart pe le sakte ho kyunki criticism kis way pe kaun kar raha hai, pehle toh woh aapko jaana hain.”

The actor pointed out that the guidance of a fellow actor or a director should be taken seriously. At the same time, the feedback of the ticket-paying audience should also be taken into consideration. However, the Genius actor is totally against taking the opinion of the non-ticket paying audience seriously.

Utkarsh Sharma added, “Agar aapka koi fellow director ya actor aap ko direction de raha hain, toh woh aap definitely constructive le sakte hain. Jo general ticket paying audience hain, uska criticism, and feedback bhi humesha aapko lena chahiye. Jo non-paying ticket audience hain, unka toh aapko sunne ki zarurat nahi hain. Unn sabka koi nahi sunta hain and criticism tabhi matter karta hain jab aapko lagta hain ki main yaha pe better kar sakta tha. You genuinely hear that from the audience as well, and then you feel that I should have genuinely done that better.”

Meanwhile, talking about Vanvaas, the movie also stars Nana Patekar alongside Utkarsh Sharma. The movie has been directed by Utkarsh’s father and director Anil Sharma. The film revolves around the tragic issue of children abandoning their parents at their old age.

Stay tuned to Koimoi for more Bollywood news!

Must Read: Exclusive! ‘Baghban Aur Vanvaas Ka Genre Ek Hai But…’: Utkarsh Sharma On His Film Being Compared With The Amitabh Bachchan & Hema Malini Starrer!

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Google News