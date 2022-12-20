Ajith Kumar’s Thunivu is all set for a high-voltage box office clash during Pongal with Thalapathy Vijay’s Varisu. In the state of Tamil Nadu, it’s going to be a hell of a fight with fans of both stars ready to flock to theatres in big numbers. However, if we come to Telugu states, Vijay is clearly having an edge over Ajith’s film. Keep reading to know more!

For the unversed, both Vijay and Ajith’s films are scheduled to release in Andhra Pradesh and Telangana during Pongal/Sankranti in 2023. It isn’t going to be just a two-way clash as even Chiranjeevi’s Waltair Veerayya and Balakrishna’s Veera Simha Reddy are releasing during the same period, which are originally Telugu films.

Now, as per the report on Tracktollywood.com, Thunivu has been bought at 3 crores in Telugu states. This is a very low price when compared to Thalapathy Vijay starrer Varisu’s 20-25 crores. Owing to too many biggies arriving during the same period, the Ajith Kumar starrer is finding it hard to get theatres. It is learnt that the film will end up getting less than expected screens and later it all depends on word-of-mouth.

Meanwhile, it was recently revealed that Thunivu will be released on 15th January 2023. For those who don’t know, Tamil Nadu’s biggest festival, Pongal, will begin on January 15 and end on January 18, so it’s a lucrative period for the films.

The action thriller has Ajith Kumar reportedly playing a slightly negative character. Manju Warrier, the Malayalam cinema star, essays the female lead. This is the second movie of Warrier after the 2019 release, Asuran, in which she was cast opposite Dhanush.

