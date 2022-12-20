RRR, directed by S.S. Rajamouli, has been making headlines right from the day of its release. Starring Ram Charan and Jr NTR in lead roles, the film is continuing its winning streak in Hollywood.

The film bagged three trophies at the Philadelphia Film Critics Circle Annual Awards in Best Foreign Language Film, Best Cinematography, and Best Score/Soundtrack categories.

Reacting to this achievement, the official Twitter handle of RRR wrote, “Thank you @PhilaFCC for awarding us with 3 Trophies!! #RRRForOscars #RRRMovie”.

RRR wasn’t selected as the official entry to represent India in the Best International Feature Film category at the 95th Academy Awards but the US distributors of the film i.e. Variance Films, have mounted a substantial campaign to have the film recognized in the major categories including the Best Picture and Best Director among many others.

All eyes are on the Oscar 2023 Nominations which will be announced a month later. The prestigious ceremony will take part on March 12, 2023. The chances for RRR to receive a couple of nominations at Oscar are very high and strong. It is likely to be nominated for Best International Feature Film and Best Original Song.

