The once flop movie, ‘Baba’ of Tamil megastar, Rajinikanth, which was re-released during his 72nd birthday on December 12, has become a super-hit.

Directed by Suresh Krissna, the movie has Thalaiva playing the role of an atheist who gets a sudden spiritual power. It was a major flop when it was released 20 years ago.

On its release, however, the movie seems to have struck a chord with the audience. Fans of Rajinikanth have been waiting in long queues in front of the movie theatres where the film was screened.

The movie, according to its makers, has become a major sensation and almost all shows are full in Tamil Nadu and other South Indian states.

The producers are now planning to increase the number of screens from 200 to 300 and the movie has drawn major numbers even in the international destinations where it was released.

‘Baba’ is considered special for Rajinikanth as he wrote the story and screenplay and was also the film’s producer. It has a star cast that includes Rajini, Manisha Koirala, Ashish Vidyarthi, Vijayakumar, Sivaji Shinde and Gundumani. The music was composed by the Oscar-winning AR Rahman.

For the re-release, the movie has been shortened by 30 minutes and the climax changed to be in sync with the tastes of present-day moviegoers.

Rajinikanth is now shooting for the movie ‘Jailor’ directed by Nelson Dileepkumar, and will also be acting in ‘Lal Salaam’ helmed by his daughter Aishwarya.

