Ram Charan is on cloud nine after the success of RRR. Apart from healthy remuneration, the film garnered him love and appreciation from all across the globe. After so much glory coming in, it is now learnt that the actor has started asking for 100 crores as his fees, thus joining the league of Prabhas, Akshay Kumar and other big Indian stars. Keep reading to know more!

For the unversed, for RRR, Ram was reportedly paid a solid amount of 45 crores. And considering the efforts and time span of the shooting, one can say that the amount was well-deserved. Post the grand success of SS Rajamouli’s film, the actor has moved on to his next with Shankar, which also stars Kiara Advani. He’s getting paid a huge sum is what we have learnt now.

As per the report on Tracktollywood.com, Ram Charan has hiked his fees and started charging 100 crores for upcoming films. Even Shankar’s next is said to be included under it. Owing to such a huge demand, the budgets are said to be getting increased for his films but the makers are having no problem with it. Apart from Shankar’s film, he is also a part of Buchi Babu’s next, as per reports.

With such a hike in fees, Ram Charan has joined the league of Akshay Kumar and Prabhas, who are known for charging 100 crores or more for each film. Apart from these actors, Rajinikanth and Thalapathy Vijay also reportedly charge 100 crores for each film.

Meanwhile, Ram Charan recently announced that his wife Upasana is expecting a baby. None other than Ram’s father and legendary actor Chiranjeevi took to social media to break the news.

