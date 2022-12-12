Ram Charan and Upasana are expecting their first child soon and the news has been officially confirmed by Megastar Chiranjeevi today. Ram Charan, 37, and Upasana Kamineni, 33, tied the knot in 2012 in a grand wedding ceremony in Hyderabad. However, till now, they haven’t planned for their baby. Upasana is the granddaughter of Apollo Hospitals Chairman Prathap Reddy.

The media used to ask both Upasana and Charan now and then, if they are planning kids. Finally, the answers have come. The entire mega family is currently in a state of joy with the news. Chiranjeevi has personally conveyed the news to all the fans and followers via his Twitter profile.

Chiranjeevi shared a Twitter picture with the text confirming the news of his son expecting the first child. Chiranjeevi wrote, “With the blessings of Shri Hanuman Ji, we are delighted to share that Ram Charan and Upasana are expecting their first child.”

A few years ago, Upasana told the media in an interview that she is very scared about pregnancy and that she has been delaying it. Also, she said the entire Apollo Hospital will have her back when she is ready for the kid.

Chiru is currently in France for the shoot of his next movie Waltair Veerayya. KS Ravindra is the director of the movie. On the other hand, Ram Charan is busy with the shoot of his next movie directed by the Kollywood ace director Shankar. Kiara Advani is the leading lady in the movie. Dil Raju is the producer of the movie. Ram Charan has also announced a project with Buchi Babu Sana recently.

