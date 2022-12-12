Rajinikanth is the reigning superstar of Indian cinema. He’s celebrating his 72nd birthday today, December 12. On this special day, social media is filled with birthday wishes from celebrities and his die-hard fans. He is best known for his mass popularity and appeal, largely drawn from his mannerisms and distinct dialogue delivery in films. Let’s take a look at some interesting facts of such a rocking personality!

Even at the age of 72 years, Rajinikanth’s style and onscreen persona could put us on swag. As per India Today, he started his journey as a normal bus conductor, he rose to become one of the Superstars not just in Tamil films but all over the world.

Advertisement

Advertisement

As we celebrate Rajinikanth‘s 72nd birthday, we take a look at some interesting facts about Superstar:

1) Rajinikanth’s real name is Shivaji Rao Gaekwad and he was named after Maratha warrior king Chhatrapati Shivaji. Before becoming a superstar in the film industry career, he did jobs like carpenter, coolie, and bus conductor to eke out a living.

2) Rajinikanth’s acting career began with villainous roles and it’s the director Balachandar who gave him blockbusters during his starting stage. In 1975, Rajini made his acting debut in director K Balachander’s Apoorva Raagangal. During the first couple of years, he played many anti-hero roles. In 1977, he was seen on the silver screen playing a positive character in the movie Bhuvana Oru Kelvikuri.

3) He made his entry into Telugu with the super hit movie ‘Anthuleni Katha’ directed by Balachander. Dalapathy, Basha, Muthu, Narasimha, Pedarayudu and Arunachalam movies starring Rajinikanth have given him a place in the hearts of Telugu fans.

4) Thalaiva gained national recognition by doing films in Telugu as well as Tamil, Kannada and Hindi. Movies like Chandramukhi, Shivaji, Robot, Kabali and 2.0 further made Rajini a craze not only in our country but all over the world.

5) For his distinguished film career, Rajini has received several awards and accolades, including Tamil Nadu State Awards, FilmFare ‌ Awards, and National Awards. He received India’s third highest civilian honor, the Padma Bhushan, in 2000 for his contribution to Indian cinema.

6) Rajinikanth in 1981 married Latha Rangachari and they have two daughters Aishwarya and Soundarya.

7) He goes to the Himalayas and meditates when he is not shooting for movies. Otherwise, he goes to his childhood friend Raj Bahadur house in Bangalore and spends a very normal life.

8) The most interesting thing is that on Rajinikanth’s birthday, the Superstar fan clubs organize eye donation camps, and blood donations and even distribute food to the poor.

Popularly called Thalaiva, the actor has a lineup of three films and even at this age, he is one of the busiest actors in the country.

Must Read: Exclusive! RRR’s ‘Bheem’ Jr NTR Loses A Very Important Film To ‘Raju’ Ram Charan & #NTR30 Is The Reason For The Same?

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Telegram | Google News