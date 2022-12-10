Enough has been heard about Pushpa 2 and finally, the film is all set to go on floors in a full-fledged manner. The film will see Allu Arjun reprising his iconic character of Pushpa Raj, for which fans have been waiting with bated breath. Now, the latest we hear about some exciting developments of the film and below is all you need to know.

In Pushpa: The Rise, we saw Allu making his way to the top. Now, Pushpa: The Rule will see him ruling at the top and showing his dominance over the syndicate of red Sandalwood smuggling. Of course, he will see a resisting force in the form of Fahadh Faasil (playing SP Bhanwar Singh Shekhawat in the film) and we expect some more new faces joining the cast.

Now, as per the report in Pinkvilla, Allu Arjun will get busy with Pushpa 2 from Monday onwards. A source close to the development states, “AA (Allu) returned to India at midnight after promoting Pushpa: The Rise in Russia. There’s no break for him as he begins prep up from today.” It further states, “Bunny is literally living the suitcase life, as he runs back and forth to fulfil his work commitments. He is having a very jam-packed schedule for the next 15 days.”

The report further adds that Pushpa 2’s glimpses are planned to be released on 17th December, the day when Pushpa: The Rise marks its first anniversary. It will feature scenes from test shoots which were done in the last month. Apart from this, it is also learnt that the film is being planned for release during the summer of 2024. So, the wait will be longer!

Are you excited about Pushpa 2? Share with us through comments.

