Kantara has been one of those films that many movie buffs across the country have been waiting to watch. But unfortunately, a Muslim couple was threatened and asked not to watch the film. This incident happened at Sullia in Dakshina Kannada district on Wednesday at noon.

The couple, who are college students in Kerala, and studying in KVG Institutions, came to Santosh theatre to watch the film. But after seeing the girl wear a hijab, a shopkeeper from nearby alerted the Muslim youth who came and questioned the couple on their intentions behind watching the film.

As per a report from Hindustan Times, the boy was even assaulted by the group for watching Kantara. Later, according to a complaint, they came to know that the attackers were supporting Hindu culture. However, the couple returned home without watching the movie.

Dileep Rai, SI of Sullia Police Station told Hindustan Times that they have received information about the incident through social media. The couple did not even file a complaint but the cops managed to track them down and asked them to file a complaint so that they can track the culprits and punish them. Based on their complaint, the police have registered an FIR.

The FIR has been registered under sections 341 (wrongful restraint), 323 (assault), 504 (intentional insults) and 506 (criminal intimidation) of the Indian Penal Code. Rai said nobody has the right to deny fundamental rights to a person irrespective of any reason. Cops even launched a search to get hold of the group that assaulted the boy.

Something similar happened at another place. In Malavalli town, Mandya district, the cops have registered a complaint against a woman for allegedly performing and imitating Daiva Nartakaand and collecting money from others. In this complaint, Puneet Kumar, who is a resident of the down said that the woman, who is called Shivalingamma was performing the pooja at their home on Kanakapura road for three years.

Post-release of Kantara, the woman started imitating the scene and screaming done by hero Rishab Shetty. That particular scream from the film is reversed as a sign of the presence of the god by some communities in the coastal Karnataka region. The complaint stated that the woman collected hefty amounts of cash and gold from devotees claiming she is god herself. Cops have registered an FIR against her too.

