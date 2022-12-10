Kantara has managed to carve its place among the biggest box office surprises of the year. Despite monsters like KGF Chapter 2 and RRR, this film has made a strong impact on the audience. Not just viewers like us but even filmmakers like SS Rajamouli have taken the Rishab Shetty starrer seriously, making them rethink their strategy. Keep reading to know more.

Rajamouli is currently super busy with his Oscars campaign for RRR. His film starring Ram Charan and Jr NTR did rocking business across the globe by raking in over 1100 crores. Prashanth Neel‘s KGF Chapter 2 also earned over 1200 crores at the worldwide box office. Considering they were event films, the buzz was sky-high and we saw it translating into numbers. Then came Kantara, which busted the myth of large-scale films.

Talking to Film Companion, SS Rajamouli shared that the Rishab Shetty starrer has proved that even a small-scale film can pull off wonders at ticket windows. “Big budgets are something.. and suddenly Kantara comes in and looks at the numbers it is making. Suddenly, you do not need a big-scale film to do big numbers. Even a small film like Kantara can do that,” the RRR director was quoted.

SS Rajamouli further added that films like Kantara put him and other filmmakers, who mount films on a big scale, under pressure, forcing them to rethink their filmmaking process. “As audience it is exciting, but as filmmakers, we need to go back and check what we are doing,” he said.

For the unversed, Kantara has crossed the 400 crore mark at the worldwide box office. As per the last update, the film had earned 406.75 crores gross.

