For a long time now, Vijay and Ajith Kumar have always been those two actors who were considered rivals. The actors neither responded about their rivalry nor their close aides. Most of the time it has been the fans of these two actors who have created the rivalry between them and spread the same. Yeah, unfortunately, this Sankranti both these actors Aaru, are all set to clash at the box office and that something fans are already worried about.

Ajith Kumar’s Thunivu and Vijay’s Varisu are hitting the box office next month and fans are already curious to know which film will emerge as a hit at the box office. Producer Dil Raju is super excited about Varisu and is planning promotions for the film on a huge scale while Boney Kapoor, producer of Thunivu is pretty much chilled about the promotions.

Advertisement

Advertisement

This is because Ajith Kumar does not promote the film anymore. A decade ago, Ajith stopped promoting his film and goes by the formula that ‘Good film does not need promotion’.

Also, with the kind of negativity that comes with the promotions of both actors, it can give scope for the fans to get violent and start a war of words on social media.

Earlier, in Tamil Nadu, there have been instances where the fans of Ajith and Vijay used to fight on the roads and that led to the death of one of the fans. To stop this negativity and promote peace, Ajith Kumar decided to not personally take part in the promotion of the film. He neither tweets nor records anything that can be part of the promotion material for the film.

But Ajith Kumar’s fans love him so much that they ended up at the theatres for the first-day first show and promote the film by themselves. All they know is that their favourite star has his blessings for them an will shower them with love. Fans from this state are known to be very true and hard crore without any doubt.

Must Read: Samantha’s Net Worth: From Owning 1 Crore Worth Posh Penthouse To Earning 3-5 Crores Per Film, The Yashodha Actress Lives In A Lap Of Luxury!

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Telegram | Google News