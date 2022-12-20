Kannada actor Darshan Thoogudeepa, known mononymously as Darshan, was attacked by slippers during an event for the release of a song from Kranti. Soon the incident went viral on social media and support poured in from many quarters for the actor. Kichcha Sudeep now shared his view on the incident.

For the unversed, Sudeep is a well-known actor in the south film industry. He has appeared in films like Eaga, Sparsha, Huchcha, Nandhi, Swathi Muthu, My Autograph, and many more. He was also seen in Dabangg 3 as a villain.

Taking to Twitter on Tuesday, Kichcha Sudeep condemned the slipper attack on actor Darshan at the song launch of his upcoming Kannada film. The actor said, “Our land, language, and culture are all about love & respect. Every problem has a solution, and every solution has multiple ways of being solved. Each and every individual deserves to be treated with dignity, and any problem can be solved in a manner that is pleasant and calm. The video I saw was very disturbing. There were many others and the leading lady of the film standing there as well, who were just a part of the event and had nothing to do with the rage that was prevailing at that time. Humiliating them publicly brings about questions as to whether we are Kannadigas known for these unjustified reactions. Is this kind of an outburst even an option?”

“As far as Darshan is concerned, I agree there may have been a situation that isn’t so pleasant between him and Puneeth fans. But is this reaction Puneeth himself would have appreciated and supported? An answer to this is something that probably each of his beloved fans know. One silly act from one individual in the crowd shouldn’t damage the whole system called love, dignity, and respect that Puneeth fans are known for.”

Kichcha Sudeep also wrote, “Darshan has contributed a lot to this industry and our language. The differences between us isn’t something that will stop me from speaking about what I truly feel. He surely didn’t deserve this kind of treatment and it disturbed me as well. Kannada industry and the people of our land are known for good reasons for which Kannada and Karnataka are respected across all states. We shouldn’t be spreading this kind of message. Rebelling like this isn’t an answer or a reaction towards any situation.”

“I do understand there will be differences between actors, fans, etc and I’m no one to come in between and speak about that. But I also am someone who was close to both Darshan and Puneeth and keeping the position I held in their lives, I took this liberty to pen down my feelings. Forgive me if at all I spoke more than what I should have. Having traveled 27 years in this fraternity I have realized one thing for sure. Nothing and no one is forever. Let’s spread love, respect and get the same in return from all. That’s the only way one can win over anyone and any situation. Nimma…Kichcha (red heart and folded hands emojis),” concluded his post.

Rebellion isn't always an Answer.

❤️🙏🏼 pic.twitter.com/fbwANDdgP0 — Kichcha Sudeepa (@KicchaSudeep) December 20, 2022

The incident started after Darshan in an interview talked about the fan’s love he’s getting and compared it with the fans’ love Puneeth has been receiving after his death! His statement made Puneeth Rajkumar’s fans all riled up leading to ugly social media banter as well.

