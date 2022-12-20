The second single from megastar Chiranjeevi’s upcoming movie ‘Waltair Veerayya’ was released on Monday by the makers of the film, drawing huge response from his fans.

Titled ‘Sridevi Chiranjeevi’, the three-minute lyrical video garnered over a million views within three hours of its release by Mythri Movie Makers on YouTube.

The romantic song featuring the lead pair of Chiranjeevi and Shruti Haasan and shot in the beautiful locales of Europe took the music streaming platforms by storm.

“Here goes the ‘Sridevi Chiranjeevi’ song shot in the French Alps,” Chiranjeevi tweeted after the video was released.

Here goes the #SrideviChiranjeevi Song .. shot in the French Alps#WaltairVeerayyaOnJan13th https://t.co/K8j1EdZxZM — Chiranjeevi Konidela (@KChiruTweets) December 19, 2022

“Here’s the Rocking Combo & their Rocking Love Melody,” tweeted Mythri Movies.

With Chiranjeevi’s fans receiving the much-awaited track with jubilation, ‘Sridevi Chiranjeevi’ soon became one the top trends on Twitter

The megastar’s fans were amazed that even at 67, no one can beat Chiranjeevi’s energy. Despite the age difference between Chiranjeevi and Shruti Haasan, the fans were impressed by his graceful dance moves.

The song with lyrics ‘Nuvvu Sridevi ayite… Nene Chiranjeevi anta’ has been penned and composed by Devi Sri Prasad, and sung by Jaspreet Jasz and Sameera Bharadwaj.

The film’s first song, ‘Boss Party’ released three weeks ago and garnered over 28 millions views. The second song is likely to further add to the expectations from the movie.

Written and directed by Bobby Kolli, ‘Waltair Veerayya’ is in the final stage of shooting and is scheduled to be released worldwide during Sankranthi festival on January 13.

The film also features Ravi Teja and Catherine Tresa in key roles.

