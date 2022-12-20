After the release of S.S. Rajamouli’s Bahubali, the term pan-India film became a household name, and recently, this year, the films from down the South received a lot of love and appreciation from the audience; however, the boundaries are slowly becoming blurred, there have been instances that are making us think twice. In a recent interview, Telegu actor Adivi Sesh recalls the time when his film set was being broken for the shoot of a Bollywood film.

Adivi’s Major and Hit 2 received positive responses from the audience at the box office. The incident took place during the shooting of the climax of Major, which is a film based on the life of martyr Sandeep Unnikrishnan, who lost his life while saving others during the terror attack of 26/11 in Mumbai in 2008.

Adivi Sesh opened up about the difficulty he and his team faced during the shoot of the climax of Major in an interview with the entertainment portal Pinkvilla. He recalled it was hard for them to shoot the sequence as the set was being broken while their shot was rolling. The actor said, “a Bollywood film had booked the studio we were shooting. And because we were shooting in fire and I got sick, it got over delayed. It came to the point that they had to shoot, and the studio guys started to break down the sets while I was sitting with blood, trying to fight. We were able to hear hammers banging, and our assistant directors were trying to manage, saying, it’s the climax; let’s shoot and all. There was this one moment that we lost it; there was no way we could finish it, we had 8 more shots to do, and we had only half an hour left, and they were breaking down the sets. 8 shots mean we needed at least half a day, so I just lost it. I actually started crying, and our brilliant director Sashi said whatever frustration you are feeling right now, put it all in the scene and shoot everything in one. We put on two cameras and did it in one shot.”

Adivi Sesh’s Major was an ambitious film in the actor’s career, and Sashi Kiran Tikka directed it. The film had Shobhita Dhulipala, Saiee Manjerekar, and Prakash Raj in titular roles and this Adivi-led film was produced by Mahesh Babu.

