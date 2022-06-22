Uttar Pradesh chief minister Yogi Adityanath has congratulated Adivi Sesh on the success of his movie ‘Major. Adivi Sesh along with the parents of late Major Sandeep Unnikrishnan met Yogi Adityanath in Lucknow on Monday.

Adivi Sesh showed 10 minutes of the film to the chief minister and also invited him to watch the entire movie. They discussed ‘Major’ at length and Yogi Adityanath congratulated them on making a great film and presented Adivi Sesh and Major Sandeep’s parents with a shawl and silver coin as a memento.

Says Adivi Sesh, “I’m so overwhelmed with all the love that is pouring in for the film. People from all over the country are honouring Major Sandeep’s memory and legacy and to us that is the biggest win. We recently met Yogi Adityanath ji and he had some wonderful things to say to me and Major Sandeep’s parents. He presented us with a shawl and silver coin and also felt that Major Sandeep Unnikrishnan’s legacy is one that the world deserves to honour.”

The pan-India actor not too long ago had also met with Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray to discuss the plans for the Major Sandeep Unnikrishnan Fund that will help CDS and NDA aspirants from remote corners of the country to receive the training, guidance and funding to pursue their dreams of serving the nation.

Based on the life of Major Sandeep Unnikrishnan, the decorated NSG commando who perished while saving dozens during the 26/11 attacks, actor Adivi Sesh portrays the titular role and was unanimously praised by fans and audiences for portraying the Major with utmost dignity and grace.

Released in theatres on June 3, the bilingual film has been shot in Hindi and Telugu, and been released in Malayalam as well. Produced by Sony Pictures International Productions in association with Mahesh Babu’s GMB Entertainment and A+S Movies, Major is directed by Sashi Kiran Tikka, and stars Adivi Sesh, Sobhita Dhulipala, Saiee Manjrekar, Revathi, Prakash Raj, Anish Kuruvilla and Murali Sharma.

