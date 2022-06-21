South cinema has taken over the entertainment industry as their films and web series are getting a lot of appreciation, especially from the Hindi-speaking belt. After the success of Pushpa, Vikram, KGF, and RRR, the filmmakers are releasing their films on a pan-India level. Meanwhile, Chiranjeevi starrer Godfather is on the news lately after it was reported that Salman Khan will be making a cameo in the film. Currently, the movie is under production and release dates are not even out, however, the flick has already been offered a whopping amount for its digital rights.

For the unversed, the upcoming is touted to be a political action thriller. Directed by Mohan Raja, the much-awaited film is an official remake 2019 Malayalam film Lucifer which starred Mohanlal. The upcoming film will also feature, Nayanthara and Satyadev Kancharana in pivotal roles.

Meanwhile, going by the reports of News18, the news portal stated that the Godfather makers have been approached by one of the leading OTT platforms. For the digital and satellite rights of the Hindi version of the Chiranjeevi starrer, the team has received an offer of Rs 45 crore for the same.

Interestingly, Godfather which is a remake of Lucifer was Prithviraj Sukumaran’s directorial debut. The superstar even made a small cameo in the film and it is said that Salman Khan will play the same role.

Earlier there were speculations that Khan will be collaborating with Chiranjeevi for a project but nothing was confirmed. Later, the South superstar officially announced the actor’s involvement and sharing the good news on Twitter, he wrote, “Welcome aboard Godfather, Bhai @BeingSalmanKhan! Your entry has energized everyone & the excitement has gone to next level. Sharing the screen with you is an absolute joy. Your presence will no doubt give that magical #KICK to the audience.”

Welcome aboard #Godfather ,

Bhai @BeingSalmanKhan ! Your entry has energized everyone & the excitement has gone to next level. Sharing screen with you is an absolute joy. Your presence will no doubt give that magical #KICK to the audience.@jayam_mohanraja @AlwaysRamCharan pic.twitter.com/kMT59x1ZZq — Chiranjeevi Konidela (@KChiruTweets) March 16, 2022

Let us know in the comments below how excited are you for Chiranjeevi starrer Godfather?

