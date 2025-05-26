The official release date of Adivi Sesh and Mrunal Thakur’s highly anticipated bilingual action-drama Dacoit: Ek Prem Katha has been announced. Alongside the release date, makers have also offered a peek at the first glimpse of the movie.

The sneak peek takes viewers on a thrilling ride into a high-octane world of intense action and gripping drama. It also introduces the characters of Adivi Sesh, Mrunal Thakur, and Anurag Kashyap. The glimpse further shows Adivi Sesh and Mrunal’s fiery chemistry and Kashyap’s standout role. Continue scrolling to know more about the film and its release date.

When Is Dacoit: Ek Prem Katha Releasing In Theatres?

Dacoit: Ek Prem Katha is all set to take the nation by storm on Christmas Day! The movie is scheduled for grand pan-India theatrical release on December 25, 2025.

More About Dacoit: Ek Prem Katha

Directed by Shaneil Deo in his directorial debut, Dacoit is an ambitious project that promises an electrifying cinematic experience. It blends intense action, raw emotion, and high-stakes drama. The movie is being shot simultaneously in Hindi and Telugu.

It is produced by Supriya Yarlagadda, co-produced by Suniel Narang, and presented by Annapurna Studios. Adivi Sesh and Shaneil Deo jointly crafted the story and screenplay. Filming is currently underway in Hyderabad, followed by an extensive schedule in Maharashtra.

So mark your calendars and get ready to witness the movie on the big screen on December 25, 2025.

Check out the first glimpse of Dacoit: Ek Prem Katha below:

