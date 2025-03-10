Adivi Sesh is doing well in his career, with back-to-back hits under his belt. Not many know that Adivi Sesh is a one-man show and has produced and directed almost all his films. He has proved his mettle at the box office and is super hardworking. From the script to the budget, casting, and post-production, he takes care of every aspect of the films.

His last five films were massive hits, which has given his producers the license to spend more money on Sesh’s upcoming films. He was last seen in the 2022 film HIT: The Second Case, a crime thriller written and directed by Sailesh Kolanu. It is the second installment in the HIT Universe following HIT: The First Case (2020).

Adivi Sesh is all set to return to the screen with Goodachari 2 and Dacoit, both action films. Interestingly, though both are in the action genre, the two movies are different from each other.

The buzz is that both these films are allocated with huge budgets. It is said that both the projects together cost 150 Crore. Dacoit is an action-drama film starring Adivi Sesh and Mrunal Thakur. Initially, Shruthi Haasan was roped in for Dacoit but was replaced by Mrunal Thakur. After Mrunal came on board, the makers had to start everything from the beginning again.

Annapurna Studios, the makers of Dacoit, are going all out with this film. Shaniel Deo is directing this action drama, and the film will be released at the end of 2025. The budget for this film is reported to be 40 crores. After a minimum of 20% to 30% was shot, the makers replaced the heroine, and things went haywire. “The film had to be made in Rs 40 crore as it was the initial budget fixed. But due to a lot of changes that were not expected, had happened and this led to the increase in the budgets,” a close source from the production exclusively shared.

While we thought this was the highest-budget film in Sesh’s career, then came G2. According to Pune Mirror, the budget of Goodachari 2 is 100 crores. It is the sequel to the 2018 blockbuster Goodachari. Goodachari 2 is an action-thriller directed by Vinay Kumar and stars Adivi Sesh in the lead role.

Sesh’s market value increased steadily after both films Major and HIT 2 were box office hits, and despite him not being featured in a movie for more than 2 years now, he still has a market value. Also, keeping the current scenario in mind, it is likely that both films have exceeded the budget allotted.

Adivi Sesh is currently occupied with the production works of the spy action thriller G2 featuring Wamiqa Gabbi and Emraan Hashmi, Prakash Raj, and Jisshu Sengupta. He also shot for Nani’s HIT 3, was part of HIT 2, and portrayed the role of KD, an SP in the Homicidal Intervention Team.

For more such updates, check out Down South

Must Read: Jatayu: Prabhas To Replace Vijay Deverakonda In Dil Raju’s Prestigious Project? Rumors Explored

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Google News