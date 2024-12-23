Shruti Haasan has reportedly stepped away from the upcoming project Dacoit, which stars Adivi Sesh in the lead role. As reported by Onmanorama, a source close to the actress revealed that an uncomfortable work environment led to her decision to exit the film.

While Shruti had participated in the teaser shoot last year, the actual filming schedule faced repeated delays. To make matters more challenging, the filmed portions reportedly went through multiple reshoots. The source also disclosed that the work dynamics on set were chaotic, as there appeared to be conflicting creative inputs.

According to the same source, it felt like working with two directors because an actor’s excessive involvement in the scripting process only made things more confusing.

The insider also revealed that Shruti Haasan was initially drawn to Dacoit because it allowed her to explore a new dimension of her acting abilities under the original director’s vision. On December 17, 2024, the makers officially announced Mrunal Thakur‘s addition to the cast, unveiling new posters to mark her arrival.

Initially, it was reported that the reason behind her departure from the project was a scheduling conflict due to her other film, Coolie, directed by Lokesh Kanagaraj and starring Rajinikanth. However, the true reason for her exit might be related to the factors mentioned above, though without confirmation from her, it’s difficult to say for sure.

Nevertheless, there’s no reason to worry about Shruti Hassan’s upcoming opportunities, as she has a packed schedule ahead. After Coolie, she’s set to appear in Salaar: Part 2 – Shouryanga Parvam, starring alongside Prabhas.

