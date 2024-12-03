Dhanush is a renowned Indian actor who might enjoy staying away from the limelight as much as possible, but showbiz comes with its own problems. Almost every actor and actress has been a victim of rumors of link-ups, and this Atrangi Re star is no different. He was once linked with Shruti Haasan, and the rumors about their alleged affair were all over the news. The actress once addressed the rumors and shared her honest thoughts on them. Scroll below for more.

For the uninitiated, Shruti and Dhanush worked together in his ex-wife Aishwaryaa Rajinikanth’s directed film 3 in 2012. The couple has parted ways now after several years of marriage and two kids. The song Kolaveri Di from the 2012 movie became more popular than the film itself. According to reports, Aishwariya was bothered by the duo’s growing closeness off-screen.

According to Masala! A source once revealed, “Numerous instances in the public forum over the last few weeks have lent credence to the fact that there are issues between the couple. Dhanush, Shruti, and Anirudh were on a radio show chatting away happily, but the minute Aishwaryaa joined them, Dhanush feigned a headache and walked off the show.” The source added that the actor avoided his wife in public, and his alleged closeness to Shruti was visible in the public eye.

The insider also claimed that Aishwaryaa was upset about how Dhanush treated her. Despite all that, Shruti Haasan once broke her silence on her alleged link-up with her co-star. She addressed the rumors in her interview with Filmfare. She called the Atrangi Re to star her ‘important friend,’ dismissing all sorts of romantic link-ups.

Shruti said, “I know there are 10,000 rumors. For me, it’s a rare connect with someone. Dhanush is an important friend because when nobody thought I could play the part in 3, he stood by me and said I could do it. For anyone in any job, it’s important that people have faith in you. I owe him so much. Also, we get along well. We have so much to talk about.”

The actress continued to praise Dhanush, calling him a comprehensive artiste. Shruti added, “But I’m not going around justifying to people. I’m not going to tell people to put a microchip in my bum and follow me so that they can know the truth. He is my best friend in the business. He has always helped me artistically. I won’t throw that in trash just because people are talking nonsense about us. I’ve never bothered much about what people say.”

On the professional front, Shruti Haasan was last seen in Prabhas led Salaar: Part 1 – Ceasefire. Meanwhile, Dhanush made news of his legal notice to Nayanthara, and she slammed him in an open letter in response.

