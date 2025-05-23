The release date of David Dhawan-helmed romantic comedy, Hai Jawani Toh Ishq Hona Hai, has officially been announced. The film stars Varun Dhawan, Mrunal Thakur, and Pooja Hegde in lead roles.

It promises to be a whirlwind of romance and chaos, and plans to bring the classic Bollywood flair with a fresh, modern twist. Producer Ramesh Taurani reunites with director David Dhawan to bring the laughter-filled, action-packed ride to the big screen. The movie is presented by Tips Films.

When Is Hai Jawani Toh Ishq Hona Hai Releasing?

Tips Films officially announced the movie’s release date on social media on May 23. It is set to hit theatres on April 10, 2026. The release date announcement post came with a caption that read, “Double the trouble, triple the fun! Jab…’Hai Jawani toh Ishq Hona Hai’ hits cinemas on 10th April 2026.” You can check out the post below:

HJTIHH Marks Another Exciting Collab Between David & Varun Dhawan

This highly-awaited rom-com marks another exciting collaboration between father-son duo David Dhawan and Varun Dhawan. The pair has previously worked on movies such as Main Tera Hero (2014) and Judwaa 2 (2017). Their reunion on the professional front will once again bring music, masala, and madness at its peak.

Prior to the latest announcement, actress Mouni Roy shared an update on the movie’s filming schedule. She reportedly flew to Glasgow to shoot the movie and offered glimpses of on-set fun with co-stars Varun and Mrunal. In addition to the mentioned stars, Hai Jawani Toh Ishq Hona Hai will also feature actors like Chunky Panday, Maniesh Paul, Jimmy Shergill, Rakesh Bedi, and Ali Asgar.

So mark your calendars and get ready to witness the magic of romance and comedy unfold on the big screen on April 10, 2026!

