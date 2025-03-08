Varun Dhawan is one of the most popular and probably among the most bankable Bollywood stars of the current times. He started his journey with Student of the Year alongside Sidharth Malhotra and Alia Bhatt. Varun once revealed how he, too, had to struggle to get work in the film industry despite being the son of David Dhawan. Keep scrolling for the deets.

Nepotism is a very strong word, and almost everyone who stays updated on showbiz headlines is aware of the term. The star kids face a lot of judgment and criticism from people on social media. Many think they have it easy in their lives as they have grown around influential people, but Varun broke that notion in this throwback interview.

According to News 18’s report, Varun Dhawan opened up about his struggles to become an established young actor in the industry in an old interview that resurfaced on Reddit. He revealed that he always wanted to be an actor and knew clearly that his father, David Dhawan, would never launch him. Dhawan is one of the most prominent filmmakers of his generation in Bollywood. His style is known for slapstick humor, catchy music, and lighthearted storytelling.

Varun Dhawan revealed, “I knew (that I wanted to be an actor), but I don’t think anyone else believed it… My dad made it very clear and my mom made it clearer to me that he’s never going to launch me. He’s not going to help you be what you want to be; you need to help yourself.”

He continued, “I’ve made this a point now to tell people that I’ve worked very hard. Your first few years when you enter the film industry is what ki nepotism, how it? Your entry is so easy… Somewhere after I did my first film, I didn’t get the films that in my head I wanted to get.” Varun further said, “Raju Hirani didn’t come and offer me my next film. Sanjay Leela Bhansali didn’t come and offer me my next film. I had to really struggle to first get filmmakers to come and sign me, then sign those films, and then make it work. To convince a man like Sriram Raghavan that I am right for that part, now what that process was, what 20 days I went to his office and auditioned… I don’t do a PR exercise to get that out. People don’t ask me also, I’m being very honest.”

On the professional front, Varun Dhawan was last seen in Baby John, a remake of Atlee’s movie Theri. It featured Keerthy Suresh and Wamiqa Gabbi alongside Jackie Shroff in key roles. It is available to stream on Prime Video.

