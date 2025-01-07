The highly anticipated spy thriller G2, directed by Vinay Kumar Sirigineedi, promises to be a cinematic masterpiece with the dynamic Adivi Sesh at the helm, leading the charge as the heart and soul of the spy thriller.

Joining him in this ambitious pan-India action franchise is Wamiqa Gabbi, along with Emraan Hashmi. The makers unveiled a new poster featuring Wamiqa, showcasing her in a powerful and enigmatic pose alongside Adivi Sesh. With this powerhouse cast, G2 is shaping into a true pan-India spectacle.

The poster hints at the intense and gripping narrative that awaits fans as Wamiqa steps into the spotlight as the lead opposite the enigmatic Adivi Sesh, taking the franchise to new heights. Her character promises to add a fresh, dynamic layer to the spy thriller.

Adivi Sesh, who reprises his role as the enigmatic spy, Wamiqa Gabbi, and Emraan Hashmi are joined by a stellar ensemble cast that includes Murali Sharma, Supriya Yarlagadda, and Madhu Shalini. Together, they promise a cinematic experience packed with action, intrigue, and edge-of-the-seat drama.

Produced by T G Vishwa Prasad and Abhishek Agarwal under – People Media Factory, Abhishek Agarwal Arts – and AK Entertainments, G2 is gearing up to be a pan-Indian extravaganza, releasing in Telugu, Hindi, Tamil, Kannada, and Malayalam. With a powerhouse cast and a story set to redefine the spy thriller genre, G2 is undoubtedly one of the most awaited films.

