Wamiqa Gabbi had a brilliant year this year, which started with Vikramaditya Motwane’s Jubilee. The web series, which was inspired by the 40s era of the Hindi Cinema, had a great impact on the audiences. The talented actress has signed the final project for 2023 and is now gearing up for her next film starring Varun Dhawan, which is being referred to as VD 18.

The Jubilee actress will have an electrifying start to 2024 as she commences filming for ‘VD18,’ starring alongside Varun Dhawan and Keerthy Suresh in a project produced by the most successful filmmaker of 2023 Atlee and co-produced by Murad Khetani. VD18 is directed by Tamil maestro Kalees, has already ignited excitement and conversations across social media platforms, with its release slated for the upcoming year.

Wamiqa is currently navigating between the vibrant city of Mumbai and the scenic landscapes of Kochi for her shooting commitments and is relishing every moment of her bustling career. Talking about the project, she said, “Being a part of ‘VD18’ is a thrilling experience for me. Collaborating with exceptional talents like Varun Dhawan and Keerthy Suresh under Atlee sir’s visionary direction is a creative journey I’m eager to explore.”

Wamiqa Gabbi also opened up on how the year has given her some of the best work. The actress revealed, “I have been and will always be eternal and grateful to 2023, the year that plunged things to new beginnings. And to end the year by being on sets now for my next is truly the perfect curtain call for the year. It’s moments like these that remind me why I love what I do, and I can’t wait for audiences to witness the magic we are creating on screen.”

While Wamiqa Gabbi gears up for her next film with Varun Dhawan, here’s a look at some of her best work this year.

Jubilee

Streaming on Amazon Prime Video, Jubilee is clearly one of the best web series this year. The official synopsis of the show reads, “Thrilling yet poetic tale woven around an ensemble of characters and the gambles they’re willing to take, in pursuit of their dreams, passion, ambition, and love.”

– 8.3 Where to watch – Amazon Prime Video

You can read the review for this brilliant work here.

Modern Love: Chennai

The official synopsis of the series reads, “An eclectic bouquet of six love stories irrespective of race, age, class, and gender in the city of Chennai.” Wamiqa plays Sam, a progressive young woman who breaks up with her man due to untold circumstances. However, despite the separation, they are forced to be with each other due to the same circumstances.

– 7.2 Where To Watch – Amazon Prime Video

Charlie Chopra & The Mystery Of Solang Valley

The official synopsis of the show says, “When her fiance gets implicated in a murder, Charlie arrives at the family home in pursuit of the truth. But as secrets tumble out that the murderer would rather have hidden, the next person to lose their life might be Charlie herself.”

– 6.7 Where To Watch – Sony Liv

Kali Jotta (Punjabi)

The official synopsis of this Punjabi film says, “The life and struggle of Raabia and her student Anant. Their relationship raises various questions and disagreements towards the politics of gender performativity in the Indian cultural system.”

– 7.3 Where To Watch – Chaupal

Khufiya

Directed by Vishal Bhardwaj, the official synopsis of Khufiya says, “Krishna Mehra is an operative at an Indian spy agency known as R&AW. She is assigned to track down the mole selling India’s defense secrets while all along grappling with her dual identity as a spy and a lover.”

– 6 Where To Watch – Netflix

The OG Sivagami!

For those who do not know, Wamiqa Gabbi replaced Mrunal Thakur in a prequel of Baahubali, which was to be made by Netflix, where the actress was to play Sivagami. However, the series was scrapped and never took off.

Here’s hoping that Wamiqa Gabbi has a great year ahead with stuff that is an absolute delight to watch.

